MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother and half-brother of Julissia Batties have been arrested for the 7-year-old Bronx girl’s 2021 murder, police said Wednesday.

Navasia Jones, 36, and Paul Fine, 18, have been criminally charged in Batties’ brutal beating, nearly a year after the little girl was found unconscious in her Mott Haven home.

Both Jones and Fine are charged with murder, manslaughter, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. Jones additionally faces a charge of failure to exercise control of a minor, while Fine is also charged with assault and sexual abuse.

Fine had previously admitted to repeatedly hitting Batties in the head simply because she said she said she was going to grab a snack from the kitchen, according to law-enforcement sources. Jones, meanwhile, told investigators that she had been out at a local deli when the fatal injuries occurred, sources have said.

But police reviewed multiple surveillance videos, none of which showed Jones leaving her apartment building or going to a deli on the Aug. 2021 date in question, a source said.

Jones and Fine have also claimed that Batties’ fatal injuries were caused by a desk falling on her, according to sources. But the city medical examiner determined that Batties had injuries both old and new at the time of her death.

The city Administration for Children’s Services had investigated allegations of abuse against Batties prior to her death, but Jones allegedly refused to let case workers interview her daughter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.