Mom arrested after girl found wandering Bronx street alone at night

Officers arrested a woman Tuesday, days after she allegedly left her young daughter alone on a Bronx street at night.

Police charged Sadeekah Abdul Salaam, the 32-year-old mother of the girl, with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.

The girl, believed to be around 4 years old, was found early Saturday as she wandered around near Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street, police said. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and released to the care of the city Administration for Children’s Services.

About 10 minutes before police found the girl, she was captured on surveillance video with an adult on Leggett Avenue near Fox Street.

As of Monday night, the NYPD had not been able to reunite the girl with her family.

