THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A mother allegedly kidnapped her two small children during a supervised home visit in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The woman allegedly took her 3-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter from a basement apartment on Arthur Avenue in Belmont at around 10:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The children were later found safe and the mother was taken into police custody.

The woman’s name and charges were not immediately released.

