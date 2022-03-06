EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mom and her 6-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment over the weekend, sources said Sunday.

The 26-year-old woman and child were found inside a Monticello Avenue apartment, police said. They were found by police responding to a wellness check late Saturday.

Both victims, who suffered “stab wounds about their bodies,” were unconscious and unresponsive, officials said. Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD has not yet released information on a suspect.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information about the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).