MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD.

Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers.