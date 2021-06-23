Bronx teen mom, infant son missing for over a week: NYPD

Authorities are looking for mother Katerin Thomas, 16, and her 3-month-old son, Joshua Castillo, after both were last seen on June 13, 2021 in their Bronx home, police say. (NYPD)

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Authorities and family are searching for a Bronx mother and her infant son who police on Wednesday said have been missing for over a week.

The mother and son were reported missing on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Katerin Thomas, 16, and her 3-month-old son, Joshua Castillo, were last seen by a relative back on the evening of June 13 at their Bainbridge Avenue home, in the Fordham Manor neighborhood, police said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the young mother was involved in some kind of family dispute before leaving her home. Further details were not available.

The NYPD released the above photos of the mother and son in hopes the public could help locate them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).