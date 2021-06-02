Photo of Madyson Camilo, 7, who went missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after she was last seen running away from a hospital in the Morris Park area of the Bronx, police say. (NYPD)

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon after running away from a Bronx hospital, the NYPD said.

According to police, Madyson Camilo was last seen around 3 p.m. running away from NYC Health & Hospitals – Jacobi, located at 1400 Pelham Parkway, in the Morris Park area.

Officials said the girl is about four feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds, with a thin build. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue T-shirt, a yellow hooded sweatshirt and gray sneakers, police said.

The NYPD released the above photo of the missing girl in hopes someone might spot her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).