Mexican couple owns NY farm that help feeds Bronx community

Martín and Gaudencia Rodriguez both grew up on farms in Mexico. Now they own a farm in Orange County, New York. Every Tuesday until the end of November, you can find them right on the Grand Concourse at Grow NYC’s Poe Park Greenmarket on E. 192st Street.

The Rodriguez family owns El Mimomex Farm; they’ve been married 32 years and in business for 17 years.

They grow speciality Mexican vegetables, and said they were taught if they grow it, they can share it.

Access to fresh food is important. Every Grow NYC market like theirs accepts SNAP food assistance. Grow NYC also helped them start their dream business offering a farmer assistance program that helps aspiring farmers like the Rodriguez family to get started here in our area.

Martin Rodriguez said he’s proud everyday he helps provide fresh food to this Bronx community, mixed with a little flavor from their Mexican culture.

Grow NYC’s Poe Park Greenmarket on E. 192st Street is open every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Thanksgiving.