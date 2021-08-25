Police asked for help identifying the pictured men in connection with a Bronx apartment robbery. (NYPD)

UNIONPORT, the Bronx —Men forced their way into a Bronx apartment, tied up a 14-year-old girl and robbed the home on Tuesday, police said.

The victim was in the apartment, located near Bruckner Boulevard and Pugsley Avenue, around 10 p.m. when three men with a crowbar pried open the front door, officials said.

They tied the teen’s hands with USB cables, then took $7,500 dollars, jewelry, perfume, handbags, and shoes.

The teenage girl’s wrists were bruised in the robbery.

Police asked for help identifying the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).