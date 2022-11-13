Robbery suspects are accused of taking $300 from a woman on Oct. 19. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pair of men robbed a woman in the Bronx after she confronted them over their treatment of a street vendor, police said Saturday.

The men threw a street vendor’s merchandise on the ground near East 163rd Street and Southern Boulevard on Oct. 19, officials said. A 46-year-old woman confronted the men.

The men then pushed her to the ground and forcibly removed her fanny pack, which held $300 in cash, police said. They fled on foot.

Police have asked for help identifying the men. They’re both about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with thing builds and short, dark hair. One man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers. The second man was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, a black surgical mask and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).