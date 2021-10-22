Two men accused of pretending to be federal agents and robbing a Bronx parking lot attendant on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

TREMONT, the Bronx — Two men pretending to be federal agents duped a Bronx parking lot attendant and made off with hundreds in cash last Saturday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 16 at a parking lot on East 175th Street in the Tremont section of the borough, authorities said.

Police said the two unidentified men approached the parking lot attendant, 67, and one of them displayed what appeared to be a badge, while introducing himself and the other man as federal agents.

The suspect told the lot attendant the pair were conducting an investigation and engaged him in conversation, officials said.

While they were chatting, the second suspect was able to snatch nearly $400 in cash from the office, according to police.

The two men left the lot on foot, but then fled the scene in a black GMC Yukon XL SUV, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the two individuals they’re looking for.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a shirt with “88” on the shoulder and the Snickers candy logo on the chest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).