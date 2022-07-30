In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Luck is in the air in the Bronx.

A second-prize Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,002 was sold for Friday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from New Way Deli & Lottery, located along East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue.

Mega Millions players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for every drawing. The Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn from a field of one through 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to 25.

The drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The time period for claiming prizes ranges from 90 days to one year from the draw date, depending on where the ticket is bought.