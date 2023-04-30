NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a new plan to give away Apple AirTags in the hopes of catching car thieves.

New York City is giving away 500 Apple AirTags across the 43rd precinct, which covers the southeast Bronx. The area has recorded 207 car thefts since the start of 2023. Most of the thefts involve Kias, Hyundais, and Hondas.

Carmen Parrilla lives in Castle Hill and says her neighbor’s car was stolen three days ago. She is hoping to receive a free Air Tag.

“They come into our neighborhoods, it’s like homes at night and everybody’s sleeping,” said Parrilla. “They just do what they do and they’re very professional about it.”

The Association for Better New York is donating the Air Tags, which allow a user to track its whereabouts in real-time on an iPhone.

Mayor Adams said he is trying out the technology as a new way to tackle car theft.

“The number of grand larceny auto continues to drive up our crime in the city,” said Adams. “It gives the false sense that we’re not moving in the right direction when we are.”

“The GPS devices, thanks to ABNY, will give New Yorkers another layer of protection by first locating and tracking stolen cars that may act as a deterrent for auth thieves,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. “It also allows our officers to be more strategic while mitigating pursuits, keeping us safe and keeping the community safe.”

The NYPD said it would not be able to track the tags themselves.

“Once the owner realizes that their car is missing for whatever reason, they call us, and we’ll use their phone to track the vehicle,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Business owner Robert Cox said he has tracking devices in all his work trucks for safety reasons, but he doesn’t think Air Tags are the appropriate solution for the problem.

“The City needs to do something a little bit better,” said Cox. “Start giving out stiffer jail sentences. Start getting stiff on parole. Stop letting people walk away because the crime is terrible. It’s terrible.”

The NYPD asks drivers to tuck away AirTags, keys, and valuables so they are not in plain sight in a vehicle. Drivers are also reminded to keep their cars locked with the windows up and to always park in well-lit areas.