Massive fire tears through Bronx apartment building: FDNY

Flames shoot from the roof of an apartment building in the Kingsbridge Heights are of the Bronx early Thursday morning, Nov. 4, 2021. (Citizen App)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — At least two people were hurt when a three-alarm fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said a call came in around 4:12 a.m. for flames in the seven-story residential building at 130 Van Cortlandt Ave., near Bailey Avenue, in the Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood.

The blaze first went to a second alarm around 4:20 a.m., but quickly grew to a three-alarm fire around 4:43 a.m., the FDNY said.

Over 130 firefighters from 33 units responded to battle the blaze, authorities said.

Two patients were being treated and evaluated on the scene, according to the FDNY. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Video from the Citizen App showed large flames shooting from the roof of the building, as large, thick clouds of smoke billowed out.

Firefighters were still operating around 5 a.m., trying to bring the fire under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

