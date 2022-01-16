Mass funeral to be held Sunday for victims of deadly Bronx fire

People hug after viewing a memorial for the victims of an apartment building fire near the site of the fire in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Many of the victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in years are still awaiting burial after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday’s blaze in a Bronx apartment building. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx community is set to bury more than a dozen loved ones, exactly a week after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building, killing 17 people, including eight children.

A funeral service is scheuled for 10 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Cultural Center on East 166th Street in the Bronx. Those buried Sunday all have ties to Gambia in West Africa.

Burial services were held for two children, Seydou Toure, 12, and sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5, earlier in the week at a mosque in Harlem.

In total, 17 people died after suffocating while trying to escape the building through a smoke-filled stairwell.

Others remain in hospitals because of smoke inhalation.

A malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire in a third-floor apartment, and smoke quickly rose up the stairwell of the 19-story building.

Dozens of people were displaced as a result of the blaze.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson announced Friday each household would receive $2,250. They also secured 125 air purifiers that will be delivered to each household.

Gibson also said she and other local leaders are working with landlords to relocate residents, at no cost to them, and that that could take another week or more.

The 17 people who lost their lives ranged in age from 2 to 50.

Associated Press contributed to this report.