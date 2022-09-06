UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A masked robber pistol-whipped a postal worker and stole $112,000 in cash and money orders from a Bronx post office Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The gunman attacked the female worker outside the Castle Hill Avenue location in Unionport at around 7 a.m. and forced her to open the post office, which doesn’t open until 8 a.m., police said. Once inside, the thief allegedly made her open the safe before taking the cash, money orders, and a printer.

The woman was hit on the back of the head and treated at the scene, according to the NYPD. The victim’s husband had just dropped her off at work when the incident occurred. The suspect forced him into the post office, too, but he was not injured.

The suspect was wearing all black and a black facemask and fled the scene in a white van, police said.

The FBI and the USPS said they are investigating the case but could not provide additional details.

