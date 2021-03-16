Manhattan woman charged with attempted murder for pushing another woman onto Bronx subway tracks: DA

Still image from surveillance video of a woman police believe shoved another woman onto subway tracks at a Bronx station on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021, in an apparently random attack.

THE BRONX — A woman who fled to Georgia after she allegedly shoved another woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx is being charged with attempted murder, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said Tuesday.

Luz Sanchez, 29, was arraigned on charges of second degree attempted murder, attempted assault and assault. Bond was set as $150,000.

On Feb. 9, 54-year-old Rosa Elizabeth Galeas Florencio was standing on the platform of the 2/5 subway line at Southern Boulevard and East 174th Street. Sanchez allegedly approached Galeas Florencio and pushed her with her body, causing Florencio to stumble backwards.

Sanchez then put both Hands on Galeas Florencio’s shoulder area and pushed her, causing her to fall backwards and onto the tracks as a train pulled into the station. The victim screamed for help, but Sanchez allegedly walked to the edge of the subway platform, looked at her victim and walked away. A train on the opposite track alerted the oncoming train to Galeas Florencio’s presence on the tracks and the train braked before hitting her.

Galeas Florencio was eventually pulled up to safety by a Good Samaritan and treated for injuries at a hospital before her release.

According to the DA’s office, Sanchez then fled to Georgia but was found by the NYPD’s warrants squad on Feb. 25.

This comes amid a recent spike in subway attacks. The NYPD has added 644 police officers to it’s transit bureau. The MTA wants 1,000 new officers to bring transit policing back to the level it was in the 1990s.