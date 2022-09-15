RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For over a century, Manhattan College has been committed to providing resources to the veteran community. The college recently unveiled a brand-new space dedicated to supporting veterans while offering them ways to connect with each other.

Sgt. Joanna Germosen is a mother to 3-year-old Sophia and 2-year-old Jordan. She was released from active duty from the Army while suffering from postpartum depression.

“I had taken a knee because motherhood was a big role and couldn’t give 110% being postpartum, so I was trying to figure out my next move,” Germosen said.

Germosen got accepted to Manhattan College and dove right into its veterans program. She said the experience has been transformative. The top 10 military-friendly school is living up to its reputation by supporting veterans like Germosen for more than 150 years.

About eight years ago, a program called Veterans at Ease was founded at the college as a way to offer servicemen and servicewomen an outlet to relieve stress and build community.

That initiative led to opening the Veterans Success Center five years ago. But they quickly outgrew the space.

An unused dining facility became the perfect space for the new Veterans Success Center, offering state-of-the-art accommodations and the sense of camaraderie similar to what veterans had while in the service.

The resources available are tailored to fit each of the 100 people enrolled this year. That includes laptops, pods and other furniture that can be easily modified. The program bridges the gap between past and present with hope toward a brighter future.