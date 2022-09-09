WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man fatally shot a woman in the hallway of a Williamsbridge apartment building overnight, then took his own life, authorities said Friday.

Police responding to a 911 call of a shooting on the fifth floor of the NYCHA building on Williamsbridge Road near Waring Avenue just after midnight found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound to the head and a woman, 41, who had been shot in the neck, officials said.

The man, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman, identified by authorities as Kristina Jones, was rushed to an area hospital. However, Jones too succumbed to her wounds.

Investigators found a firearm near the body of the man, and deemed the incident a murder-suicide.

Police said that the man and woman had some pre-existing relationship, but the exact nature was not immediately clear.

