MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died after falling from a six-story building in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said.

A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unconscious and unresponsive in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South in Morris Park at around 9:17 a.m., police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes later, police said.

The man and woman sustained injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position, according to an NYPD spokesman. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police did not say if the man and woman jumped from the building, and the investigation is ongoing. It appears the two were a couple and were involved in a fight before the fatal fall, according to the Daily News.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).