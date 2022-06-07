Melrose, the Bronx (PIX11)– A man with a long rap sheet was arrested for throwing a woman onto the subway tracks in the Bronx Sunday, authorities said.

Theodore Ellis, 30, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor assault, according to an NYPD spokesman. Detectives were hanging CrimeStoppers posters in the same train station when one of the officers noticed the suspect and brought him in without incident, police said.

Ellis allegedly pushed the 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks of the Westchester Avenue – Jackson Avenue subway station at around 4:30 p.m., video of the incident showed.

Police told PIX11 News the attack was unprovoked. The victim suffered a broken collarbone and cuts to her head and was taken to a hospital, where officials said she was in stable condition.

The suspect, a Bronx resident, has a long list of prior arrests for charges ranging from assault to larceny, police said.

WATCH: An attacker pushed a woman onto the subway tracks of a station in the Bronx, police said. pic.twitter.com/bturx4JgEi — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 7, 2022