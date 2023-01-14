Police said they are looking this man who punched a woman in the face in the Bronx. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman, 25, was punched in the face in a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday, according to authorities.

The victim was inside a building on Huge Grant Circle when police said an unknown man approached her. The man wearing bags on his feet used a homophobic slur before punching the victim in the mouth. The man then left the area, getting on the northbound No. 6 train.

Police said the man is around his late 30s, around 6’1″.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.