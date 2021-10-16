Man who chased woman to Bronx apartment has 37 prior arrests: NYPD

Bronx

Posted: / Updated:
Attempted BX burglary

Cops released surveillance images of the man seen on video trying to get into a woman’s Bronx apartment Sept. 23, 2021 (NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Police arrested a man with over three dozen prior arrests after they say he was caught on video following a woman to her Bronx apartment and trying to break in.

Orisha Luckey, 41, was charged with attempted burglary, harassment in the first and second degree, and criminal trespass, police told PIX11 News on Saturday. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Luckey has 37 prior arrests.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 23 in an apartment building in the vicinity of East 168th Street and Sherman Avenue in Concourse Village, according to police.

The suspect followed a 50-year-old woman into her building, police said.

As she opened her apartment door, the man ran around the corner toward her, surveillance video showed. The woman quickly shut the door as the man arrived at her unit and banged on the door, the video showed. He then fled the building, according to police.

