Man wanted in fatal Bronx nightclub shooting: police

Bronx
BELMONT, the Bronx — A man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man at a Bronx nightclub earlier in May, police said.

The incident took place at around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, May 9 on 3rd Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx. Two men got into a dispute over whose turn it was to use the bathroom. The dispute escalated and one of the men unveiled a handgun and shot the victim once in the head.

The shooter fled the scene. The victim, 30-year-old Shamar Watt, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

