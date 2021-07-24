Man wanted in connection with pair of Bronx robberies: NYPD

THE BRONX — A man is wanted in connection with a pair of Bronx robberies that took place on the same day, police said.

The incidents happened with two hours of one another on July 16.

The first robbery took place near Van Cortlandt Park at around 10:15 a.m. The man in question knocked on an 89-year-old man’s apartment, forced his way inside and took jewelry and the man’s bicycle.

At 1 p.m., the man is accused of doing the same thing to a 42-year-old woman who lives in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. He also displayed a firearm at the victim before forcing her to give him $150 in cash. He fled to parts unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.