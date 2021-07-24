Man wanted in connection with pair of Bronx robberies: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THE BRONX — A man is wanted in connection with a pair of Bronx robberies that took place on the same day, police said.

The incidents happened with two hours of one another on July 16.

The first robbery took place near Van Cortlandt Park at around 10:15 a.m. The man in question knocked on an 89-year-old man’s apartment, forced his way inside and took jewelry and the man’s bicycle.

At 1 p.m., the man is accused of doing the same thing to a 42-year-old woman who lives in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. He also displayed a firearm at the victim before forcing her to give him $150 in cash. He fled to parts unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Fast-moving fire destroys NJ apartment building, displacing about 75 people

Bronx music teacher wins award for teaching excellence

Bronx moms get free day of pampering

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

Filmmakers create short films in the Bronx during weekend competition

NYCHA housing hero gets appreciation day surprise in the Bronx

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter