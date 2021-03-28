Man wanted for stabbing victim multiple times in the head at Bronx bar; 2nd wanted for hitting bystander while shooting at him: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: NYPD)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man is wanted for stabbing his victim multiple times in the head at a Bronx bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened at around 2:29 a.m. at Lexa Bar on East 204th Street in Norwood. A 38-year-old man stood in the door. The individual proceeded to display a knife and stabbed him multiple times in his back and head.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital.

Video footage released by the NYPD displayed a man stepping out of the bar and firing shots at the man suspected of the stabbings. While firing the weapon, the individual struck a 31 year-old female bystander one time in the buttocks. EMS responded and transported that victim to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing into both incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Citymeals on Wheels commemorate one year of emergency response through the pandemic

Bronx reverend fights for NYCHA residence

Candidates running in NYC’s first few ranked choice elections already raising concerns

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

@PIX11News on Twitter