Man wanted for stabbing victim multiple times in the head at Bronx bar; 2nd wanted for hitting bystander while shooting at him: police

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man is wanted for stabbing his victim multiple times in the head at a Bronx bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened at around 2:29 a.m. at Lexa Bar on East 204th Street in Norwood. A 38-year-old man stood in the door. The individual proceeded to display a knife and stabbed him multiple times in his back and head.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital.

Video footage released by the NYPD displayed a man stepping out of the bar and firing shots at the man suspected of the stabbings. While firing the weapon, the individual struck a 31 year-old female bystander one time in the buttocks. EMS responded and transported that victim to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing into both incidents.

