Man wanted for injuring 16-year-old in Bronx shooting: police

THE BRONX — Police are looking for a man who approached a 16-year-old and his friends and shot at the teenager in the Bronx Sunday, police said.

The victim was walking with his friends on Story Avenue Sunday at around 9:05 p.m. when an unknown man approached, displayed a gun and began shooting at the teenager multiple times. He sustained a graze would to the head. Fortunately, he was able to escape the shooter before he fled to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released shortly after. No other injuries were reported.

The individual is described as a male with a medium build; he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.