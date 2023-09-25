THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man in connection to 10 jewelry robberies that have happened in the Bronx between April and September.

Investigators said the man, along with other suspects, would use a firearm, pepper spray or attack the victim before robbing them.

The group is accused of stealing a gold chain, a diamond ring, a chain worth $17,000, five other chains and a bracelet.

The suspects stole a man’s car, cellphone and wallet in one incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.