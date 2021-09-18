Man walks into Bronx fire station, steals FDNY gear: police

Cops released images of a man accused of entering a Bronx FDNY station and stole gear and a radio (NYPD)

SOUTH BRONX, the Bronx — A man is accused of entering a Bronx fire station, getting away with FDNY gear last week, police said.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at a fire station in the vicinity of Melrose Avenue and East 155th Street, police said.

The suspect entered the FDNY Engine 71 station through an open gate and removed an FDNY bunker coat and FDNY Department radio before fleeing, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing all black, holding the stolen FDNY items and a white face mask, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).