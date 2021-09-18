Man walks into Bronx fire station, steals FDNY gear: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx fdny theft

Cops released images of a man accused of entering a Bronx FDNY station and stole gear and a radio (NYPD)

SOUTH BRONX, the Bronx — A man is accused of entering a Bronx fire station, getting away with FDNY gear last week, police said.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at a fire station in the vicinity of Melrose Avenue and East 155th Street, police said.

The suspect entered the FDNY Engine 71 station through an open gate and removed an FDNY bunker coat and FDNY Department radio before fleeing, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing all black, holding the stolen FDNY items and a white face mask, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

More Bronx

Crime

Hostess assaulted on Upper West Side after asking tourists for vaccine cards had just started Carmine’s job

Restaurants prepare for first weekend of enforcing vaccination proof

New video shows chaos at Manhattan restaurant shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant Harlem mom

Back-to-back shootings leave Harlem community reeling

Community push for return of plainclothes NYPD officers

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter