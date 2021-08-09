Man tries to steal beer from Bronx Walgreens, slashes security guard before fleeing: NYPD

Police released surveillance video of an attempted robbery and assault at a Bronx drug store, July 26, 2021 (NYPD).

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police said they’re searching for a man caught on video slashing a Walgreens security guard as he fled the drug store trying to steal beer, officials said Monday.

The incident happened at the Walgreens at 925 Soundview Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx on July 26 at about 9:20 p.m., according to officials.

Police said the man took the beer, walked past the store’s registers and started to leave the store without paying. When he was approached by the security guard, the man slashed the security guard with what police called a “sharp cutting instrument.”

The security guard, 54, suffered a severe laceration and was taken to a local hospital by EMS. He was described as stable.

The suspect fled the scene without the beer, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).