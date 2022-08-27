MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured during a shooting overnight, police said on Saturday.

Officers found Joshua Thomas, 22, with a gunshot wound to his head along East Burnside Avenue near Grand Concourse at around 4 a.m., according to authorities. Two other men, 25 and 22, were found shot in the left leg and in the torso, respectively.

The three victims were taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials pronounced Thomas deceased. The other 22-year-old victim was listed in critical condition.

Police said a man was taken into custody, with charges pending. Their investigation remains ongoing.

A few hours earlier, a woman was fatally shot while she was inside her car in the Concourse neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

