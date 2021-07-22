Man struck with cane in unprovoked attack in the Bronx: police

Cops are searching for the man who attacked another man with a cane in the Bronx July 21, 2021 (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A man was assaulted by another man with a cane in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street in the Concourse neighborhood, police said.

A 60-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk of the location when he was approached by a man with a cane, authorities said.

The suspect then struck the victim in the head with the metal cane, causing lacerations to the head, according to cops.

The suspect fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

