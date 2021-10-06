Cops released surveillance of the man seen on video trying to get into a woman’s Bronx apartment Sept. 23, 2021 (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — A man stormed the hallway of a Bronx apartment and tried to get into a woman’s residence in an apparent attempted burglary last month, police said.

It happened on Sept. 23 around 2 a.m. in an apartment building in the vicinity of East 168th Street and Sherman Avenue in the Concourse Village neighborhood, police said.

The suspect had followed a 50-year-old woman into her building, police said.

As she was opening her apartment door, the suspect started running toward her unit and tried to get inside, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the woman quickly shutting the door as the man approaches. He then rings the bell before fleeing on foot.