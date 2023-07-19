THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man stole a car with a teen in the backseat near a Bronx college Tuesday night, police said.

A woman was loading groceries into the vehicle near 2260 University Ave. at around 11 p.m. when a man hopped in and took off with the car, according to the NYPD. The woman’s 15-year-old son was in the backseat, police said.

The boy was able to get out of the car near Cedar Avenue and the car was recovered on Sedgwick Avenue, police said.

There were no injuries. There have been no arrests.

