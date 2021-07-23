An armed man robbed another man as he left a Bronx barbershop on July 9, 2021, getting away with chains worth $20,000, police said. (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — An armed man robbed another man as he left a Bronx barbershop earlier this month, getting away with chains worth $20,000, police said.

It happened on July 9 around 4 p.m. in the vicinity of East 174th Street and Commonwealth Avenue, police said.

A 24-year-old man exited a barbershop at the location and was attempting to enter a vehicle when another man approached him and displayed a firearm, cops said.

The suspect then demanded the victim’s neck chains and threatened to shoot if he did not comply, according to police.

The victim complied and handed over his two neck chains valued at $20,000 total, cops said.

The suspect fled in a black 2016 Honda Odyssey, a stolen vehicle that was later found abandoned about two miles away along Bruckner Boulevard near the Cross Bronx Expressway, authorities said.

Video surveillance shows the run out of the vehicle and rob the victim. Three pedestrians were walking by and hid behind a nearby vehicle when they saw the suspect get back into the vehicle.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man who robbed another man at gunpoint as he left a Bronx barbershop, stealing his neck chains worth $20,000 https://t.co/CzhdSMspPx pic.twitter.com/6IDFDe9VkD — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 23, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).