Man steals gold religious item worth $10,000 from Bronx church: NYPD

Bronx

Police are looking for this man in connection with the theft of a $10,000 religious item from a Bronx church on June 25, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

WOODLAWN HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man stole a gold religious vessel worth thousands of dollars from a church in the Bronx, police said on Saturday.

The suspect walked into Saint Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, located on East 241st Street, around 7 a.m. and sat inside for about an hour before making his move, according to authorities.

He then walked to the lower level of the church and removed a religious vessel called a Monstrance, which is made of solid gold and worth about $10,000, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

