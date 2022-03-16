CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber stole a man’s car after a gun threat in the Bronx Monday night, according to police.

A 41-year-old man was near his car along Grand Concourse near McClellan Street when the suspect told the victim he had a handgun and wanted the car, police said. The thief went inside the car and drove northbound on Grand Concourse, video of the robbery showed.

WATCH: A man who allegedly made a gun threat drives away with a car he stole in the Bronx, according to police. pic.twitter.com/XoFwswvJxZ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 16, 2022

The car was recovered in the vicinity of East 166th Street and Grand Concourse, according to authorities.

Police are seeking information to locate the suspect, who they describe as being between 20 to 30 years old and last seen wearing a red and black hooded sweater.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).