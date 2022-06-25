A man (pictured) is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people in the Bronx and then robbing them. (NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is trying to catch a man who stabbed two people in the Bronx before stealing their money.

In two separate incidents, the suspect came up to his victims and stabbed them with a knife unprovoked, then stole their cash, police said.

The first incident happened at 536 East 149 Street around 4:45 p.m. on June 17. A 44-year-old man was sitting in front of this location when the suspect stabbed him in the shoulder, torso and the side of his chest, police said.

The suspect then stole $300 from the victim’s pocket and fled. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The second incident happened at 556 Bergen Avenue around 2:40 p.m. on June 20. The suspect stabbed a 45-year-old man on the right side of his chest and in the shoulder, then stole $5 from the victim, police said. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect (pictured above) has not been caught.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).