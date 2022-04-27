ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stabbed a laundromat employee multiple times during a robbery attempt in the Bronx Friday morning, police said.

The suspect stabbed a 37-year-old worker in her head, face and body several times inside a laundromat along Boston Road near Yates Avenue at around 3 a.m. while attempting to take the cash register, according to authorities. The suspect also stabbed a 45-year-old man in the hand before fleeing the area. Both the employee and the customer were taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials reported them to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

