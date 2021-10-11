Man stabs 17-year-old bus rider in the face on Bronx bus

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a Bronx bus stabbing. (NYPD)

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — A man stabbed a teenage bus rider in the face on a Bronx bus, police said Monday.

The two argued on a BX12 bus on Bartow Avenue near Bay Plaza Boulevard early on Sept. 13, officials said.

The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old victim above his right eye, then fled northbound on Baychester Avenue, police said.

The teenage victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Monday and asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).