NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

Nathaniel Rivers, 35, of the Bronx, was found with a stab wound to his chest at East 205th Street and Decatur Avenue in the Norwood neighborhood around 1:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Rivers was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one has been arrested. No additional information about the incident was immediately available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).