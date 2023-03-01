MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

The 52-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck in the 600 block of Tinton Avenue in the Melrose section around 11:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made. Suspect information wasn’t immediately available.

