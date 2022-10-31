MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said.

The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police took a 53-year-old man into custody. He suffered cuts to his arms and was treated at a hospital, police said.

The NYPD hasn’t announced any charges against the man in custody. No additional information about the stabbing was immediately available.

