MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed near his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

Officers found Perlon Felder, 41, with a stab wound to the left side of his neck along Richman Plaza near the Major Deegan Expressway at around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police was ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing.

