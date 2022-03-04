THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a Bronx apartment early on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the Perry Avenue building near East 205th Street for a 911 call of an assault shortly after 3 a.m., officials said. When they got there, they found the unconscious and unresponsive victim.

The man had stab wounds to the neck and chest, police said. Emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers took a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, who were both inside the apartment, into police custody. The NYPD has not released their names.

Police have not yet shared a motive or the name of the victim in the stabbing death.

