THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to authorities. They found the 27-year-old victim with several stab wounds to the torso. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing.

