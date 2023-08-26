Police are looking for two people in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mott Haven, the Bronx, on Aug. 26, 2023. (credit: NYPD)

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Saturday, the NYPD said.

Police responded to an assault at the intersection of East 149th Street and Bergen Avenue around 11:35 a.m. Officers found Jyleal Conner, 36, suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Conner was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD on Sunday released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing.

