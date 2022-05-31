MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man in front of an FDNY firehouse in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old victim was in the vicinity of Sedgwick Avenue and West 179th Street when the suspect stabbed him three times a few minutes past 12 a.m. on May 23, according to authorities. The suspect was last seen leaving eastbound on West Burnside Avenue with a group of people, particularly a man, two women and a child. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in critical but stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 25 years old and with multiple tattoos on his arms and right hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).