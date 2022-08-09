FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said.

The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim in the chest and back, officials said. Both attackers fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police asked for help identifying the attackers. Both men are believed to be in their early 30s. They have medium builds and are around 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).