THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in the Bronx, police said.

The stabbing happened at the 176th Street station around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and back, police said. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).